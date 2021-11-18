ApeSwap Finance Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $115.17 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 75,949,810 coins and its circulating supply is 75,900,241 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars.

