apM Coin Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and $1.76 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

