Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $61.65 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00173910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00534005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00069984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

