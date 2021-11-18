Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. Appian has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

