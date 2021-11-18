Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rede Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Apple by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 106,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 472.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 11.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 565,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.