Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

