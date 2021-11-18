Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.