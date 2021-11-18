Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.780-$1.920 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.74. 9,763,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,437. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials comprises about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

