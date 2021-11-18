Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.780-$1.920 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.78-$1.92 EPS.

AMAT traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.74. 9,763,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

