Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.74. 9,704,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

