Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,280.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 173,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,255. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth $397,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 892.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $3,557,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,975.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

