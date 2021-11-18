Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,280.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 173,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,255. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
