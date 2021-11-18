Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

