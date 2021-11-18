Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

