AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $105.42, but opened at $102.00. AppLovin shares last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 10,912 shares traded.

Specifically, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,629 shares of company stock worth $76,258,158 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $28,066,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

