Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.30. 32,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,054. Aptiv has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.73.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

