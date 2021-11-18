AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,127 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $237,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,761. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

