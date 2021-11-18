AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,795 shares of company stock worth $5,365,761. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNET opened at $107.03 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

