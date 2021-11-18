AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $251,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.61.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

