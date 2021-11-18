AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.61.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

