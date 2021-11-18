AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.