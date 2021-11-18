AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 161,179 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $405.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

