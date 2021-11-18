AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

RUBY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 8.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

