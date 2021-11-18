Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $18.02 million and $8.58 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

