Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,675 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,807 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

