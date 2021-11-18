Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 1,065.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.47% of Arconic worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

ARNC opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

