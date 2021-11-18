Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26). Approximately 458,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,006,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £66.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

About Arena Events Group (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

