Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.