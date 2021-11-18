Ares Protocol (ARES) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $648,701.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $648,701.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,628.91 or 1.00543136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.23 or 0.07009700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

