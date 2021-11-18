Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Up 2.6%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a market cap of £7.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.06.

About Argo Group (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

