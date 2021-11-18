Argon (ARGON) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $936,072.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,390.28 or 0.99856558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.59 or 0.07068736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,218,505 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.