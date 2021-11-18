Arianee Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,097.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $30.05 million and $1,097.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,390.28 or 0.99856558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.59 or 0.07068736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.