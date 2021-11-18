Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0029

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $43,537.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.10 or 1.00066448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.80 or 0.06943140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,009,457 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

