Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as low as $129.01 and last traded at $130.97, with a volume of 10570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.08.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,207 shares of company stock worth $192,736,081. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.