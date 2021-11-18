Ark Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $249.06 million and approximately $42.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,210,141 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

