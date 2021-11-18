ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.39 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and $816,429.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00070510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00093252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.87 or 0.07148067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.93 or 0.99743289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.