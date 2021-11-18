Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.09. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 112,522 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. 22NW LP raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 945,566 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

