Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.