Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.18.
ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
