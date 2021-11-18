Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in October

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 14th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.