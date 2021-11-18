Arweave (AR) Price Hits $54.29 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $128.95 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $54.29 or 0.00094109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

