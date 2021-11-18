Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $166.29 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABG. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.71.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

