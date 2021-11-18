ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $289.59 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $289.59 million and $1.89 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00223753 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00089121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.