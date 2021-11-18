Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 4410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,344. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.