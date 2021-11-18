Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,729. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,015,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

