ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,305,700 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 427.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

