Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297,496 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 1.58% of Assertio worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 27.1% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 166,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

