Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Assura stock remained flat at $$0.91 on Thursday. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

