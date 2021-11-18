Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Insider Sells $76,869.91 in Stock

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASTE stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

