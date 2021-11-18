Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 8,402 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 492,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,737. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.