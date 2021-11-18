Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $37,646.88 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $37,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jakob Dupont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,737. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

