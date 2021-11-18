ATB Capital Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$17.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

TSE REAL traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 784,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Real Matters has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$26.45.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

